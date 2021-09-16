MasterChef Legends season 11 finale: Was Autumn, Suu, Kelsey winner?







Tonight on the MasterChef Legends finale, there was a showdown like no other between Autumn, Sue, and Kelsey for the grand-prize title. Who won? We’ll take you through that within this article.

Before we do too much else, though, can we start by saying that the finales for this show do not need to be anywhere near as long as they are? What we’re seeing time and time again here is that the producers milk every single moment down to the last drop. The final showdown was an attempt to make the perfect three-course dinner. Some of them were better than others in various components, but the judges did their best to sell that this was going to be close up to the very end.

The field was stacked here at the end of the season. Autumn, Sue, and Kelsey each managed to score some wins throughout the season and were consistently impressive. Nobody made it to the end here based on a fluke; they each had a good bit of culinary skill but beyond just that, they also each had a level of creativity that is necessary for a long-lasting career here. (We will say that we loved getting to learn who Suu was through her food, especially since we don’t tend to see a lot of it on TV all that often.)

At the end of the day, remember that the show is for sure coming back for another season. There is something comforting knowing that in advance, no? We tend to think so.

