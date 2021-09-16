America’s Got Talent season 17: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC?







Following tonight’s big finale on NBC, can you expect an America’s Got Talent season 17 renewal? Has it happened already?

There are a few different things we should get into within this piece, but we’ll start with the competition’s long-term status. As of right now, the network has not confirmed or denied anything when it comes to whether or not you’ll get more episodes … but it feels like a foregone conclusion. There’s already talk about casting and with that, a season 17 is all but guaranteed. Remember also that NBC is committed to this franchise to the point that they keep ordering spin-offs; there is another show in AGT: Extreme coming to the network in the new year.

The next order of business when it comes to America’s Got Talent season 17 is figuring out when it’s going to premiere, and that’s a question that is probably a little bit easier to answer. If we had to guess, we’d say that you can check it out at some point when you get around to late May or early June 2022. There’s no real reason to think that it would premiere earlier than that, mostly due to the fact that the normal TV season will still be going on!

Format-wise, the biggest question we’ve got is whether or not the Judge Cuts round will return. While this may not be everyone’s personal cup of tea, we’ll admit that we rather appreciate having this as a part of the show! It was nice to even have that one tiny opportunity to get to know the contestants a little bit better before getting around to the live shows. It just makes the journey feel more complete. (It was cut this summer, but that may have just been due to the Olympics.)

