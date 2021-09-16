Who is Clayton Echard? Meet ABC’s rumored new Bachelor star







Who is Clayton Echard? According to a number of reports that are out there, he is currently poised to be the next star of The Bachelor. This has yet to be confirmed by ABC, but Variety and multiple other publications are reporting the news after a production crew was spotted in his Missouri hometown.

You will get a chance to see Clayton sooner rather than later. He is one of the many men vying for Michelle Young’s heart on the upcoming season, and odds are the network won’t be confirming his participation as the new Bachelor many weeks still. More than likely, they didn’t want news of his casting to come out so soon since now, everyone who watches Michelle’s season will check it out knowing he doesn’t end up with her.

Originally, it seemed like producers/ABC were more interested in a Bachelor lead from Katie Thurston’s aforementioned season. Greg Grippo, Andrew Spencer, and Michael Allio are all names that were floating around out there but clearly, there must have been something about Clayton that appealed to production.

Based on what we’ve learned about him today, this guy is very much a prototype for a lot of past leading men. We’re looking at a 28-year old former college football player who is extremely muscular, comes Middle America, and has a charming smile. He’ll have broad appeal for the show’s base, but we have to wait and see just how likable he is onscreen. You can see a little more of him over at his official Instagram Page. His bio is moderately amusing: “Former freestyle rapper and washed-up athlete now trying his luck in orthopedic sales.”

