Is Good Trouble new tonight on Freeform? Season 4 premiere date hopes







Is Good Trouble new tonight on Freeform? For everyone out there who is eager to get an answer to this question, we’re happy to help!

So where do we begin? Well, it’s probably important to get the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of the show on the air. The reasoning behind that is pretty simple, given that this past episode served as the epic season 3 finale. We’re now left waiting to see what the future holds, and we could be waiting a good while.

Given the fact that the show was just renewed for a season 4 last week, odds are you won’t get to see new episodes until next year. Despite the show’s lower live ratings it remains very much successful on Hulu and via delayed-viewing metrics; it appeals to a young audience and ultimately, these are not the sort of people who are often watching a show like this live.

It remains to be seen whether or not Good Trouble season 4 is going to be the final one on Freeform, and we ultimately could be waiting for some time in order to figure that out. We just hope that whenever the series does end, the powers-that-be give it enough time to have a conclusion that is truly earned. We think the past thing that anyone is going to be want to see is a conclusion that feels rushed; ultimately, this has been such a journey for all of these people! For some characters like Callie and Mariana, everything started all the way back in the days of The Fosters. (It goes without saying, but we are hoping that some other familiar faces from that show are also going to be featured again at some point.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Good Trouble right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Good Trouble moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, stick around to get some more updates on the show and so much more! (Photo: Freeform.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







