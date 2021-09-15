MasterChef season 12 premiere date hopes: When’s it back on Fox?







Following tonight’s big, two-hour finale, it only makes sense to want to know the MasterChef season 12 premiere date. Why wouldn’t you? The cooking competition has become an institution for Fox over the years and we know that there will be people aplenty who will want to check it out.

Unfortunately, all signs suggest that you’ll be waiting for a good while. We should start, though, with the good news that there is another season coming to the network in the future! This was officially given the green light a little earlier this year, not that this is all that much of a surprise to anyone. Even if the ratings aren’t as strong as they were in past seasons, you can say that more or less about every show on broadcast television. This is still an extremely strong brand for Fox that includes the MasterChef Junior spin-off and we don’t have a sense that this is going to change in the near future.

With the flagship show being such an institution, it means that there’s also a fairly set time as to when it’s going to premiere. Pending some enormous surprise, it’s currently our guess that new episodes will start up in late May or early June — otherwise known as the same time period it almost always starts! The only reason the schedule was a little wonky this time around is because of the Olympics, which caused the show to go off the air for a stretch.

We don’t think in general there’s all that much that will change about season 12, save for a new roster of home cooks — and we also don’t think that a lot of people would want it to change to begin with. It’s aspirational and fun and creative in its current form, though we do think a little work could be done on the team challenges.

