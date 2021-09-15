Yellowstone season 4 video: Cast sets stage for cliffhanger aftermath!







We know that the wait for Yellowstone season 4 is a long one — we’re still more than a month and a half from the premiere!

Yet, this is where we continue to thank the Paramount Network for sharing a lot of stuff along the way. We’ve already seen an official trailer and a number of different teases; now, we’ve also been able to see a behind-the-scenes featurette that has some other cool information on the aftermath to that epic, potentially-deadly season 3 finale.

In a new video that you can watch over here (warning: Strong language), the likes of Cole Hauser, Wes Bentley, and executive producer Taylor Sheridan do their best to set the table for what’s coming in the season 4 premiere. Of course, nobody straight-out confirms who dies, but they explain the importance of the cliffhanger and remind us all that the Dutton family has a number of enemies. It’s possible that the attacker/attackers are from an outside organization like Market Equities, just like it’s also possible that they are someone located right in their metaphorical backyard. This here in terms of Jamie himself or even Jamie’s biological father, who we know is a going to be a big part of this upcoming season in some shape or form.

At the moment, we’re looking at Yellowstone season 4 with a three-pronged approach. The first order of business is of course figuring out who survived the attacks. After that, we need to learn the identity of the responsible parties. Following that, the next order of business is seeing what the ranch’s next move is. Odds are, revenge is going to VERY much be on the menu.

