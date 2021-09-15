Is America’s Got Talent new tonight; is finale delayed by NBC?







Is America’s Got Talent new tonight on NBC? Let’s just say there could be some scheduling confusion out there…

If you have been watching the talent competition for the entirety of the season, then you are likely aware that the results shows always air at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. Yet, that’s not happening tonight. There is going to be an episode of Family Game Fight! on instead, which may just be the network’s way of convincing viewers to watch it before the season 16 finale of AGT.

With this timeslot change in mind, the talent competition is going to kick things off starting at 9:00 p.m. and will run for a full two hours — as most season finales do! As for what is going to happen, get ready for a number of performances before the final results even come clear. Here’s some of what NBC had to say in the official logline for the event:

The two-night season finale concludes on Wednesday, Sept. 15 (9-11 p.m. ET/PT) with star-studded performances alongside the Top 10 finalists, including Tony Award-winning actress, singer, and songwriter Idina Menzel, three-time Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artist Pentatonix, chart-topping powerhouse singer and songwriter Bishop Briggs, actor and comedian George Lopez, actor Rico Rodriguez, AGT season nine winner and Las Vegas headliner Mat Franco, Olympic Silver Medal gymnasts Jordan Chiles and MyKayla Skinner.

This finale will be the final celebration of all things AGT for the season, but remember along the way that this will not be the last time you see the franchise between now and its inevitable return next summer. There is a spin-off series entitled AGT: Extreme set to air in the winter, but for the time being, not all that much has been said about it. This is just going to be a way for NBC to have some original programming around the Winter Olympics.

