The Resident season 5 spoilers: Meet new series regular Trevor!







We know that when The Resident season 5 premieres on Fox next week, it’s going to look and feel pretty different. Consider this a consequence of losing Emily VanCamp and (at least for now) Morris Chestnut as series regulars. You’re also adding to the mix here Shaunette Renée Wilson, who exited over the course of last season. There’s a lot of change for a show in a relatively short period of time!

So for the sake of today’s article, let’s go ahead and introduce a new series regular to the mix. This time around, prepare to meet Trevor! According to a report coming in courtesy of Deadline, Miles Fowler is going to be a significant part of the medical drama moving forward! He is the estranged son of Jessica Lucas’ character of Billie, and is described as a “medicinal chemistry major who has edge and thinks the system is screwed up. He’s hotheaded and passionate. He’s also a genius…for now, perhaps, just a misguided one.”

What sort of role could he have within the Chastain world? He’s obviously intelligent beyond his years, but it also seems as though he’s not altogether experienced. Could he have an impact on the hospital overall, or is this a storyline designed more to spotlight the Billie character? That remains to be seen, but with Nic gone we feel like this show will have an ensemble feel to it than ever before. We’re imagining that it may take a little while to find its footing and that’s okay. Ultimately, isn’t that going to be the case for the majority of shows that lose a major cast member?

Per most indications, we’ll learn more about the circumstances surrounding Nic’s exit within the first few episodes of season 5.

What do you most want to see from this Trevor character over The Resident season 5?

