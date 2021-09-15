Is In the Dark new tonight on The CW? Season 3 episode 11 details







Is In the Dark new tonight on The CW? If you come into this article with more questions on that subject, we’re happy to help!

Of course, we typically prefer helping in instances where we have good news to share; today, alas, we have a rather unfortunate update. Even though there is a new episode of Riverdale airing in its typical 8:00 p.m. timeslot, for whatever reason the network is opting to keep In the Dark off the air for now. At present the Perry Mattfeld show is slated to come back on September 22 with the first of the final three episodes of the season.

Why the delay? We feel like a lot of it has to do with The CW hoping to ensure that they have more episodes leading directly into the premiere of their fall shows; we don’t look at this as a slight at all to In the Dark or its viewers.

We don’t want to end this article before giving you a better sense of what’s to come. We’ve got a couple of synopses below for upcoming episodes and, to go along with that, there is a new promo below! Feast your eyes on all of it…

Season 3 episode 11, “Match Point” – ONE STEP CLOSER – With the walls closing in, Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) and Trey (Dewshane Williams) make a desperate move. Also starring Keston John, Matt Murray and Theodore Bhat. Clara Aranovich directed the episode written by Yael Zinkow & Annie Hayes (#311). Original airdate 9/22/2021.

Season 3 episode 12, “Do You Hear What I Hear?” – CLOSER – As Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) closes in on finding out what happened to Jess (Brooke Markham), Clemens (Matt Murray) and Josh (Theo Bhat) move one step closer to finding Murphy. The episode was directed by Steven Tsuchida and written by Yael Zinkow (312). Original airdate 9/29/2021.

What do you want to see on In the Dark season 3 episode 11 and beyond?

Are you sad that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you take a look at that, remember to stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

