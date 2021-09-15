Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight, Sept. 15?







Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, or Chicago PD new tonight? Are these shows finally back on the air? We know that this has been a long hiatus, one made even worse by just how many cliffhangers we had at the end of this past season!

As we look towards the future of One Chicago, though, here is where we come bearing some good and bad news. So where should we start? We may as well get the bad part of things out of the way first: There are no new episodes tonight. Yet, this is the last week that we’re going to be in this hiatus! The entire franchise is back next week and while few things are guaranteed, it does look as though we’re going to be getting new installments on a weekly basis for at least a little while when they’re back. With the presence of vaccines and us being in a different place in the global health crisis, it does feel as though we’re going to be getting larger episode orders for all three shows than what we’ve seen recently.

If you haven’t seen some of the early details for these three shows, or a recent promo, we invite you to check out all of that below! We do think very-much that it will help to set the stage.

Chicago Med premiere, “You Can’t Always Trust What You See” – 09/22/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Will Halstead returns to Med to help Goodwin with a secret investigation. Archer and Charles deal with twins who insist on being identical inside and out. Stevie and Dylan treat a young patient with sickle cell anemia. PREMIERE TV-14

Chicago Fire premiere, “Mayday” – 09/22/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Firehouse 51 deals with the aftermath of the capsized boat rescue. Gallo, Ritter and Violet discuss plans for a side gig. PREMIERE TV-14

Chicago PD premiere, “Closure” – 09/22/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : When a P.D. informant is murdered, the team digs in to track down the perpetrator only to learn a shocking truth. Voight and Ruzek strategize to help Burgess. TV-14

What do you most want to see on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD moving forward?

Are you bummed that these series are not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around; there are more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

