NCIS season 19 premiere sneak peek: Who trashed Marcie’s office?







As we prepare for the NCIS season 19 premiere on CBS next week, why not have a talk about Marcie Warren? We know that you’ll be seeing more of Pam Dawber on the show in this role, but what will she bring to the table this time around? Will she prove to be a valuable asset to the team?

On the surface, the answer to the latter question is a “yes.” Remember for a moment here that she was working alongside Gibbs to try to take down a serial killer. Why in the world would she do some sort of dramatic heel-turn now … unless, of course, there is something going on here that we don’t know? Within the world of this show, we recognize that there’s always a chance for a twist.

Watch our NCIS finale video! Take a look below if you’re interested in getting some of our thoughts on the huge cliffhanger — it’s the perfect way to set the stage for the premiere! Once you check that out, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube; there are some other updates coming on the series and we don’t want you missing them.

For the sake of the latest sneak peek below (visit the link here to get some others from throughout the day), you can see Marcie’s office serve as the main setting for an investigation. Based on the look of the place, it seems as though whoever went after Gibbs went there first — maybe this helped to pinpoint who they needed to target, plus also when and how they chose to go about it.

This preview is also pretty funny when it comes to Jessica Knight asking all sorts of information about Gibbs — take, for example, whether or not he could have a secret girlfriend. She wasn’t around for the era of Jack Sloane, and that’s the closest thing he had to it (though we would argue that was hardly a secret at all).

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the NCIS season 19 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also stick around — there are some more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







