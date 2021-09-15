Nine Perfect Strangers episode 8 (finale) preview: Face the demons







Next week on Nine Perfect Strangers episode 8, we’ve reached the end of the story. This is the emotional finale, one that likely signals with it the demise of Tranquillum House. How in the world can it survive what we’ve seen as of late? We just don’t see it. Masha keeps trying to up the ante no matter what the result is and even when things get chaotic, she finds a way to double down even still.

Over the past couple of episodes we’ve gotten a sense that Masha’s own trauma is one of the very things driving her decisions, and of course that does add a little bit of context to every single thing that we’re seeing. However, that context doesn’t mean we’re speeding towards a reversal in the final minutes of this limited series. One of the only things we have to hope for is that the residents of this retreat can, pun intended, actually retreat and find themselves somewhere else.

For a few more details on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Nine Perfect Strangers episode 8 synopsis below:

The time comes for everyone to cross the threshold and face their demons, including Masha.

Because this entire show is an adaptation, we’re going into next week expecting some element of closure. While we’re well aware that HBO decided to go beyond the Liane Moriarty source material with their own Nicole Kidman series in Big Little Lies, we have a hard time thinking that lightning is going to strike twice here. Also, we don’t foresee how a second season could even work for this show given the way in which season 1 has progressed. Masha’s patterns this time around don’t feel like the sort of thing that could be easily repeated.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Nine Perfect Strangers

What do you most want to see when it comes to Nine Perfect Strangers episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around in order to get other news that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







