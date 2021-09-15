America’s Got Talent finale preview: Aiden Bryant vs. Brooke Simpson?







With tonight’s America’s Got Talent finale right around the corner, what better time than the present to look at what could be coming? We’re gearing up for a heck of an intense episode, especially with there being no clear winner at the moment.

If we were to survey the overall field from last night’s performers, we’d argue that there are three top contenders for the grand prize. Luckily, all of them are really different and could have very separate blocks working to support them all.

Aiden Bryant – We would’ve never thought that an aerial act would be a potential winner for this show — that’s no slight against them, but they often don’t get the votes. However, Aiden has yet to be in danger at any point this season and we’re coming off of arguably his best overall performance. This is the sort of person who easily could go the distance here.

Brooke Simpson – She has the edge in terms of singers almost always doing really well with the voters. Is there a concern here? Maybe that the voters could take her for granted that she’s so good and polished versus some of the people we typically see on this show.

Josh Blue – If Josh hadn’t won Last Comic Standing years ago, we actually think he’d be the winner of this season. It may be because he won, but it feels like voters hold that against him way more than they do Brooke being a former finalist on The Voice. Nonetheless, he’s coming off of his best performance this season, just like Aiden is.

Can you argue that the Northwell Nurse Choir has an edge because they performed last? Sure, but at this point we just don’t see them as the champions.

Who do you think is the most likely to win America’s Got Talent season 16 tonight?

