Big Brother 23: Why are the live feeds down? Schedule ahead







In case you did not hear the news recently, the Big Brother 23 live feeds are down at the time of this writing. So what’s going on? What’s the schedule going to be coming up? There are a few different things to talk through as of this writing.

Let’s kick things off with this: Feeds are down for a substantial period of time. The show confirmed this morning that there will be no live feeds between now and the end of tomorrow’s two-hour episode on the West Coast.

New Big Brother 23 video!

So what is going on here? Well, signs point to at least a part of the two-hour eviction being taped in advance. That means today could be theoretically the last day for Tiffany in the game before we get to the Double Eviction.

In general, it does feel like something strange is going on within the house at the moment. Think of it like this: There is still two weeks left in the season, and presumably, we’d be down to four people tomorrow. Then, you’ve got a Friday episode instead of a Sunday one. What’s going on here? More than likely, Friday’s episode is to account for no new episode on Sunday because of the Emmys. We could just have a full week of final four and then a full week of final three, even if that isn’t the most exciting thing in the world. We prefer seasons where more people are around longer.

