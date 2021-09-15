Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 12 spoilers: The biggest heist ever







Are you ready for Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 12? We know it’s still more than a week away but signs point to “Loose Ends” being big. We’re not sure that we’ve been as excited for an episode as this one all season, largely because it sounds like a big heist is coming.

Few shows do these sort of sequences as well as the TNT drama — there’s a real attention to detail put into them! Also, this show feels more like watching an adaptation of Grand Theft Auto than almost any other out there.

New Animal Kingdom video! Check out some more thoughts on this past episode of the series below! Once you take a look at that, remember to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss after every new episode.

Over the next few episodes, it seems like we’re going to be building up towards something epic — think in terms of a dramatic number of events that could leave us on the edge of our seats! We know that the Cody Boys are getting desperate, and that could of course lead to them making a few moves that they really wouldn’t in any other situation.

Want to get a few more details now on what lies ahead? Then we suggest that you view the full Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 12 synopsis below (via SpoilerTV):

The Codys resolve unfinished business and plan their biggest heist ever without Smurf.

What is this “unfinished business”? That suggests that we’re either diving into the past or something that is going to be tied very-much into the events of episode 11. This will, by far, be one of the biggest tests for all of them as a family. They need to figure out a way to ensure that they can get them job done with proper planning, and also not get themselves killed along the way.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Animal Kingdom right now

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: TNT.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







