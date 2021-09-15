Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiere date, new teaser revealed!







For everyone out there who is psyched in advance to check out Power Book II: Ghost season 2, we come bearing good news today! Starz has officially announced when you’re going to see the latest batch of new episodes and it’s going to arrive sooner rather than later.

So what are we talking about in particular? Think in terms of Sunday, November 21. Just like Power Book III: Raising Kanan, new episodes will air at midnight on the app and then premiere the next day on Starz itself. There’s also a new teaser that you can see below; there’s not a lot of huge spoilers within it, but it’s nice to see that the promotional campaign here is kicking off early.

Now, let’s get to sharing some details! The official logline for season 2 makes it clear that there’s a lot of interesting stuff coming up, including new dynamics for a number of different characters:

“Power Book II: Ghost” begins its second season with Tariq St. Patrick still running from a legacy that haunts him. Forced into the choice to take the life of his professor, Jabari Reynolds, Tariq finds himself drifting further from that which he’s been fighting to protect: his family. With Tasha in witness protection, Tariq knows he must sacrifice anything to save what’s left of his family. Unable to do it alone, he turns to those wielding power and influence: Davis MacLean and his new partner, Cooper Saxe, as well as Rashad Tate. All of these options come with a steep price, so it’s back to business with the Tejadas. However, with two murders involving Stansfield, Monet Tejada has to question if Tariq is what’s best for her family as she seeks to protect her nephew’s professional basketball prospects at all costs. Her kids, Dru and Diana, question her moves as she grows more distracted, especially when Monet goes as far as trusting Cane again despite his actions against the family. In doing so, Monet finds herself in bed with Mecca, a man who wants to show her a whole new world, potentially at the cost of destroying her old one, forcing Monet to lean on Tariq, who must decide what he really wants and what he’s going to sacrifice to get it.

