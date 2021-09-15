Yellowstone season 4: When could the show resolve shocking twist?







Every day that passes is another day we inch closer to the Yellowstone season 4 premiere — and there is definitely a lot to look forward to.

The top priority for a lot of people out there, inevitably, will be learning what’s coming on the other side of that season 3 cliffhanger. Are John, Kayce, and Beth Dutton okay? We imagine that we’re going to get some answers on that before we get to the end of the premiere — how in the world could we not? After all, we do need to learn whether or not these people are alive for the story to progress.

Watch our Yellowstone season 3 finale review! Below, we dive into everything that happened with the cliffhanger and share some of our theories!

For the sake of this article, the question we want to ponder is a little bit different: When will we learn who is responsible for the attacks on the Duttons? This is the other mystery that we’re left to think about right now, and we’re not sure there is any reason for Taylor Sheridan to hurry along giving us an answer.

After all, just think about it like this: The longer they wait on giving us an answer, the more that we’re left to think about possibilities. Take, for example, whether Jamie Dutton was involved, whether if Malcolm Beck is somehow still alive, or the various machinations that caused all of this to happen in the first place. A little bit of speculation is good for a show like this — at least provided that you can deliver on the other side.

For now, our feeling is that come episode 3 or 4, it will be high time to get a little more information on this subject.

When do you think that Yellowstone season 4 is going to give you answers to its biggest present twist?

