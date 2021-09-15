





Is Meg DeLacy leaving Stargirl following the events of the latest season 2 episode? We feel like it’s fair to wonder that tonight.

After all, close to the end of the installment tonight we saw the character of Cindy Berman sucked away — while wearing her Shiv outfit, no less! She’d spent much of the season preparing her own version of the ISA, not quite realizing the sort of threat that Eclipso presented within this world.

Of course, where things get complicated is that we can’t quite say where Cindy is or what happened to her. It’s made even more mysterious by the fact that DeLacy is not mentioned in some upcoming press releases. This could mean that she’s gone forever, or that she just has a small hiatus from the CW series.

Personally, we do want to see her back in some shape or form. We’ve likened Cindy to almost Courtney’s version of the Joker. It’s a longtime rival who knows her, understands her, and has more ammunition to go after her than almost anyone. Without a villain like this, the show just doesn’t work as well. There’s not the same overall level of fire.

We should note that, at least for now, no one is saying that DeLacy is gone for good, or that we won’t see Cindy again at some point this season. We just have a feeling that the writers and showrunner Geoff Johns are going to want to keep their options open. They also probably recognize that a show like this can’t just use the same villain week in and week out; if Cindy was able to go after Courtney every single week, it would lose some of its luster. If you didn’t have her doing that, then we’d start to question if the series was losing a sense of its realism.

