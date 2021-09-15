Miracle Workers season 4: Is it renewed, canceled over at TBS?







Following tonight’s finale, can you expect a Miracle Workers season 4 renewal? Or, is it possible that we’re at the end of the road? There are a couple of things worth talking about within this piece.

Let’s start things off with this; unfortunately, there is no word at the moment as to whether or not another season will happen. Are we optimistic? Sure, but this is one of those shows where it’s hard to guess what TBS will do.

If you were to sit here and look at the live ratings, Miracle Workers is down more than 30% in the 18-49 demographic versus season 2. Granted, the second season aired a year and a half beforehand, and that long layoff likely led to a small loss of viewers. It’s also worth noting here that a lot of people watch a show like this after the fact and that’s why it’s really hard to gauge anything based on live numbers alone.

There’s one huge reason to bring Miracle Workers back, and it’s one of its stars in Daniel Radcliffe. So long as you have the former Harry Potter star as a part of your cast, this is a show with the potential to go viral. How many other TBS series really have that opportunity? He’s a brilliantly funny guy who gets to show off so many different sides of himself here; we never thought in a million years we’d watch a one-time boy wizard dance around in a pair of chaps.

Another appeal for this show is that every season is his own thing. With that in mind, season 4 can be based on a totally different subject and get a new audience on board. The more creative and weird the premise is, the better off the show will probably be. Hopefully, more news is announced in the weeks ahead.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Miracle Workers

Do you want to see a Miracle Workers season 4 renewal happen at TBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: TBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







