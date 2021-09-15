Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 8: Did Brendan and Pieper leave?







Entering tonight’s Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 8, we wondered what was going to happen with Brendan and Pieper. After all, the two found themselves quickly hated by a good number of people in Mexico.

What happened? Much of it came down to the fact that the two of them had a preexisting relationship and with that, a lot of people felt like Brendan manipulated the process. He didn’t have any intention of being with someone else, and Pieper wasn’t interested in dating anyone other than Brendan. They defended themselves by saying there are no rules in Paradise and technically, they’re right. Because there are no rules, though, that means that other people can fire back at them whenever they want. Demi, Grocery Store Joe, and many others let them have it. The biggest problem is that Brendan hurt people who thought they had a real chance; take, for example, Demi and Natasha both. They felt used.

We’ve already reported that Brendan and Piper have lost tens of thousands of social-media followers since appearing on the show. That is a trend that is probably going to continue. They have already apologized and we’re sure that they will move on with their lives, but it’s abundantly clear that neither one of them should have ever come on this season. They put themselves in a position to be hated and ultimately, they didn’t have to.

Brendan and Pieper left right before the Rose Ceremony. Are they gone for good? We’ll have to wait and see. For now, though, we gotta say the show will be stronger without them. This is not a love story that anyone is altogether interested in following.

What do you think about Brendan and Pieper leaving Bachelor in Paradise?

