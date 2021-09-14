New Amsterdam season 4 trailer tells the story of Max and Helen







Today NBC released another new trailer for New Amsterdam season 4, and this one will make a lot of Sharpwin fans very happy.

If you look below, you can see what is basically the love story for Max Goodwin and Helen Sharpe over the course of the past few seasons. You see the very first time that they were around each other at the start of season 1, and then everything that transpired for the two ever since. Both have gone through significant pain and devastation — Max lost Georgia, the two dealt with a deadly pandemic, and there were times where both of their jobs were in jeopardy.

Yet, at the end of season 3 the characters finally got together in one of the most romantic ways possible, and the very end of this trailer hints at some of what this will look like. The majority of the video is constituted of old footage, but it does a fantastic job of telling the love story for these characters before getting to the big moments in the present.

The fourth season should be a fascinating one to watch as we see Max and Helen both do their best to navigate this whole new world around them. More than likely, it’s not going to be an altogether easy thing for the two of them to tackle. While their love could help to carry them through, they’ll have to navigate a new professional dynamic on the job and also people raising questions about favoritism or the like. Some of this, of course, could depend on when the two opt to make their relationship public; because they spend so much time together, we have a hard time thinking it will be an easy thing to hide.

Remember, New Amsterdam season 4 premieres a week from tonight!

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to New Amsterdam right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Max and Helen’s story on New Amsterdam season 4?

Be sure to share all of your hopes and expectations in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and you don’t want to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







