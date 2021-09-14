America’s Got Talent finale rankings: Brooke Simpson, Josh Blue, & more







Will Brooke Simpson end up winning America’s Got Talent season 16? What about Josh Blue? There is a lot to talk through here!

As we showcase our final rankings of the season, let’s go through our criteria. Sure, performance quality is a BIG part of it, but so is past voting history! Beyond that, we also have to consider how America tends to vote for similar acts … things don’t always change that much with this show over the years.

10. Lea Kyle – We love what Lea does, but she needed a Save to get here and in general, quick-change acts have a tough time since they can feel repetitive over time.

9. World Taekwondo Demonstration Team – We love what they do, but at the same time, we can’t ignore how they performed in the results on this past show. It’s hard to now imagine them winning.

8. Gina Brillion – Is she funny? Absolutely, but it hurts that she’s in the finale opposite a comedian like Josh who could potentially outshine her.

7. Jimmie Herrod – He’s a great singer and America loves singers — there are just a lot of them in the finale and he’s already faced some tough voting results.

6. Victory Brinker – She’s in a similar boat to Jimmie — we’re shocked she was ever in danger given the Golden Buzzer she got from every judge on the show!

5. Aiden Bryant – One of the best aerial acts ever, especially when you consider his age! He’ll just need an over-the-top final performance to have some sort of chance.

4. Dustin Tavella – While we don’t think he’s the best magic-act ever on this show, he’s clearly the best this season. How far will that take him?

3. Northwell Nurse Choir – You can’t ignore their performance the past few weeks, or the emotional backstory that has endeared them to so many people. Yet, a choir has never won this show!

2. Josh Blue – He’s a popular comedian with a devoted following even before the show — he also has that inspirational angle to him. He may have the best shot to win out of any comic we’ve ever seen on the show.

1. Brooke Simpson – We think at this point, she has to be considered the overall favorite. Remember just how popular singers are over the years, and then also couple that with precisely how good she’s been. Through her time on the show so far, she’s been nothing short of fantastic!

