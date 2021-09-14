The Masked Singer season 6: Meet Pepper, Mother Nature Mask!







With the premiere of The Masked Singer season 6 coming on Fox next week, there are still questions aplenty about what this season will look like. Or, just what sort of masked performances you’ll have a chance to see.

Want to get a small glimpse as to what’s coming? Then all you have to do is check out the videos below! These serve as a chance for you to get to know a couple of newcomers in Mother Nature Mask and Pepper Mask, and we gotta say that in general, the former one is pretty darn fantastic — it doesn’t look like the sort of costume that we tend to see on the show. There’s an element of mystery here and the costume is not overly cartoonish, which we appreciate on a show where so many of them are.

Of course, a good part of what makes The Masked Singer so fun is the mysteries that exist underneath so many of these masks, and of course we do still wish that they’d do more to keep these identities a secret. Far too often it feels like some of these people are fairly easy to guess, especially when typically, there are only so many who they could theoretically be in the first place. Just remember that the biggest clue of all is often a person’s voice; it can be easy sometimes to figure out who someone is just on the basis of what they sound like.

Fox also announced recently that there are going to be TWO performers unmasked over the course of the premiere — shouldn’t that give you another reason to watch? We like to think so, given that premieres are often some of the best since there is still that element of the unknown present in there.

