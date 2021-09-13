Roswell, New Mexico season 3 episode 9 spoilers: Stopping Jones







Next week on Roswell, New Mexico season 3 episode 9, you are going to have a chance to see “Tones of Home.” What sort of story will this be? There’s at least some evidence that we’re going to be in for one of the more dramatic episodes of the season in regards to Jones, as we could get a greater sense of the mythology behind the character.

Beyond just that, of course, Max and Liz are going to do everything that they can in order to stop him. We’re not sure that’s going to happen in this episode, though, and that’s mostly because we’re not at the end of the season yet. Every single part of this story feels like it’s a season-long arc where things are going to get worse long before it gets better. For those who love seeing Nathan Dean pull double-duty, is it possible that you’re happy with this? We’d certainly understand if you are.

Now, let’s get back to sharing some details: Below, we’ve got the full Roswell, New Mexico season 3 episode 9 synopsis with some more insight as to what lies ahead:

CLOSE ENCOUNTERS – Liz (Jeanine Mason) and Max (Nathan Dean) continue to search for a way to stop Jones. Michael (Michael Vlamis) is worried about Alex (Tyler Blackburn) and elsewhere, Isobel (Lily Cowles) finds a big piece of the puzzle. Also starring Heather Hemmens, Michael Trevino and Amber Midthunder the episode was directed by America Young and written by Alanna Bennett, Leah Longoria & Steve Stringer (309). Original Airdate 9/20/2021

By the end of this episode, we tend to think that Liz and Max will have some breadcrumbs. As for Michael and Alex, we just want there to be some big, emotional moments that feel earned after the long journey we’ve been on with them.

