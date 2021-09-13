Station 19 season 5 premiere spoilers: ‘Phoenix from the Flame’







The Station 19 season 5 premiere is coming to ABC on Thursday, September 30 — why not get a little bit more news about it now? This is an episode entitled “Phoenix from the Flame,” and that in itself suggests that we’re going to have a batch of stories all about redemption or finding oneself.

Ultimately, we hope that this season is one of recovery for Maya Bishop in particular — just think about what she is facing! At the end of season 4 it looked as though the character lost her job on the same day as her wedding, and now, Sullivan’s going to have all eyes on him as a result. The tension is going to be thicker and messier than ever before between these characters and in the end, we’ll just have to wait and see what the aftermath looks like. We have to be prepared for nothing to be fully resolved for a little while now.

Want a few more details now? Then go ahead and check out the full Station 19 season 5 premiere synopsis below:

“Phoenix from the Flame” – Relationships are challenged at Station 19 following Sullivan’s actions at Maya and Carina’s wedding, putting his marriage with Andy to the test. Dean comes to terms with his feelings for Vic, while Travis rekindles an old flame. The annual Phoenix Festival brings out some reckless behavior in some of Seattle’s citizens, challenging the teams at Station 19 and Grey Sloan Memorial in the season premiere of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, SEPT. 30 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Before the end of this episode, it’s our hope that we get at least some answers on Maya’s job future. As for the Phoenix Festival, this should be the focal point for the Grey’s Anatomy crossover. We know that ABC will promote the heck out of this, but personally, we’re more invested in the individual characters.

What do you most want to see on the Station 19 season 5 premiere?

