Blue Bloods season 12 episode 2 title spoilers: Coping in tough times







With the premiere of Blue Bloods season 12 coming on October 1, we’re inching ever closer to more news coming out!

For today, what we’re happy to share is the latest in episode-title news for the second installment of the fall. Odds are, you know already that the premiere is “Hate is Hate” — now, CBS has confirmed that episode is titled “Times Like These.”

What is this a reference to? We’ll be the first to admit that our mind goes immediately to the famous song by Foo Fighters, one that has this particular refrain:

It’s times like these you learn to live again

It’s times like these you give and give again

It’s times like these you learn to love again

It’s times like these time and time again

Is it possible we take a literal approach to these lyrics, and think that Danny Reagan or someone else has a new love interest? Sure, but we’d assume that the title is a little more thematic again. It could just be a reference of hope for some of these characters making it through hard times. We know that the pandemic has been over in the Blue Bloods world for a good while now but the Reagans have still battled a lot of adversity. The same goes for some of the people they help, and the title could be a reference to someone in their orbit finding a sense of hope and recovery.

No matter if “Times Like These” is a reference to a famous song or not, it feels fair to assume that adversity is going to be a big part of the story here. It’d be rather strange if it isn’t; few people would ever use this phrase unless they were speaking about a difficult period, or a metaphorical mountain they needed to climb.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods

What do you think of the Blue Bloods season 12 episode 2 title?

Is there any particular meaning here in your mind? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around to make sure you don’t miss any other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







