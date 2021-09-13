American Horror Story: Double Feature spoilers: How ‘Death Valley’ begins







We’re currently two episodes away from the end of the first half of American Horror Story: Double Feature and so far, we’re enjoying every bit of it. “Red Tide” has done a great job of rejuvenating the franchise thanks to some great characters, an interesting setting, and a story that is (thankfully) simple to follow.

Of course, the trade-off to there being such a great season is that it’s raised the stakes SO much more for what is coming after the fact. Think in terms of “Death Valley,” the next installment that will be themed around aliens. FX has kept a fairly tight lip on things with that, including if there is any connection at all to what we’re seeing now in Provincetown.

Here’s what we can tell you now about Part 2 of this story. FX has confirmed that “Death Valley” will begin on Wednesday, September 27, and with an installment called “Take Me To Your Leader.” We hope that the show itself is a tad more creative than the title, which is as obvious a name for an alien story as we’re going to find. It’s possible that much of “Death Valley” is some degree of satire; we know that for a while Ryan Murphy was hesitant to dive deep into aliens and we get it — they venture into science fiction a little more than horror! Sure, we saw them as a small part of American Horror Story: Asylum, but they were never the main focus of any storyline he was bringing to the table.

