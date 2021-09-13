Survivor 41 sneak peek: Watch two minutes from the premiere!







While you wait for the premiere of Survivor 41 on Wednesday, September 22, why not check out a sneak peek for it now?

If you look towards the bottom of this article, you can catch a glimpse at two minutes from the start of the premiere episode. This is a fun little window into who the contestants are this time around — it’s a diverse cast full of people who seem fun and are really eager to start playing the game.

One thing that is definitely different about this preview versus past seasons is just how meta it feels. You see a lot of the castaways talk about quarantine, the pandemic, and in the case of one contestant, being an alternate to be on the show! That’s not something that we can ever remember someone discussing on-air in the past. These little peeks behind the curtain could continue, given that the show seems more willing to admit that it’s a game show now rather than just some outdoor survival experience.

We know that this season is going to be the shortest one ever with just 26 days, but that doesn’t mean we are getting fewer episodes or Tribal Councils. Instead, prepare for the fastest-paced version of Survivor we’ve seen yet, with people working in overdrive to secure their spot long-term.

After watching this preview, there is one thing we know above all else — we’re SO stoked to have the show back. (Also, we love self-proclaimed “Mafia pastor” Shan already — she’s going to be working overtime to circumvent what expectations are of her within the game.)

What do you most want to see when it comes to Survivor 41?

