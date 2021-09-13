American Rust episode 2 spoilers: What’s next for Jeff Daniels, cast?







Want to know a little more news on American Rust episode 2 following the show’s debut on Showtime this weekend? There are a few different things worth discussing within this piece.

So where do we begin? We should note that this should be a reasonably faithful adaptation of the source material — we’d be surprised if there are some huge swings and changes, but maybe that is going to be where they surprise you.

In general, though, we think that the appeal of this show for Showtime is similar to what HBO had had with series like Sharp Objects, The Undoing, and Mare of Easttown — it’s a chance to have a crime drama led by a big-name actor that will get people talking over time. It’s similar in that way to what we saw with Your Honor for them last fall, even if that was more of a legal drama than anything involving the police.

Now, let’s start to look towards the future. We’ve got the full American Rust episode 2 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

Harris’ investigation continues; Isaac leaves town; Billy and Lee reunite; Buell celebrates a shotgun wedding.

Go ahead and expect for the remainder of this story to be a slow burn. We don’t imagine that anyone on board wants to rush the central mystery and instead, the goal will be to slowly get you invested in all of the different characters over time. The appeal to doing things this way is ultimately rather simple: It could make the end result all the more shattering the folks behind the scenes want you to be on the edge of your seat for every single moment close to the end.

