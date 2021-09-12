Fantasy Island episode 7 air date, spoilers: The last before finale







As you prepare for Fantasy Island episode 7 to arrive on Fox this coming week, there are a couple of things to know. Take, for starters, the fact that it’s shifting back to its standard timeslot on Tuesday night. Also, it just so happens to also be the penultimate episode of the season! The finale is airing one week from tonight though ultimately, we’re not expecting either one of the upcoming episodes to be connected. Most of the stories on this show are, of course, self-contained, which is exactly the thing that makes this stand out amidst most of the other programming that is out there.

Want to get some more news on the specific story this time around? For a few more details right now, be sure to check out the full Fantasy Island episode 7 synopsis below:

A bookworm who wants to say yes to life goes back in time to meet her favorite author, and a competitive survivalist learns that the ultimate challenge is something he hasn’t trained for in the all-new “The Romance & The Bromance” episode of FANTASY ISLAND airing Tuesday, Sept. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FAN-106) (TV-14 D,L,S,V)

Here’s the sorry that we have for this bookworm — isn’t it better sometimes to not meet your heroes? You do always run that risk that they aren’t quite what you hoped they would be.

For those interested in seeing the guest cast here, prepare for John Gabriel Rodriquez as Javier, Eric Winter as Brian Cole, Caitlin Stasey as Isabel, Gillian Saker as Rachel Goldwater, Andrew Richardson as Reginald Goldwater, Dominic Burgess as Edmund Walsh, and Benjamin Stockham as Young Brian. This should be a fun episode! Let’s just hope that it delivers on the premise.

