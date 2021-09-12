Dancing with the Stars 30: Is Suni Lee or JoJo Siwa current favorite?







There are a few easy takeaways to have leading into Dancing with the Stars season 30. For starters, this a talented cast! You’ve got a lot of people in here with at least a little bit of dance experience, even if not all of it is ballroom. That’s what makes trying to predict a winner at the very end all the more difficult.

With that being said, this is still the sort of thing that we’re trying to do here!

The first order of business in trying to narrow down the list of favorites is eliminate the obvious early boots. To us, Martin Kove, The Miz, Christine Chiu, and Iman Shumpert likely have no chance. From there, we think that you can eliminate Olivia Jade (too controversial), Matt James (probably not as good a dancer as other recent Bachelor Nation stars), Jimmie Allen, Kenya Moore, and potentially even Brian Austin Green. We don’t think the latter three are simply going to have the dance skill when the dust settles. Melora Hardin of The Office is a darkhorse because of her dance background, but we still think she’ll eventually find herself in danger. The same could go for Cody Rigsby, who may not be famous enough — we’ll give him a small chance if he can win over fans soon.

The women this season are far stronger than the men on paper, and we’re looking at Mel C. (nostalgia vote thanks to the Spice Girls), Amanda Kloots (dance experience plus emotional backstory), Suni Lee (gymnasts always do well), and JoJo Siwa (dance experience plus huge fan base) as the big contenders. Of this group, we lean slightly towards Suni just because she’ll have the backing of Olympics fans as she’s recently in the headlines. Also, some may feel less inclined to vote for either Siwa or Kloots because of their dance background.

Who do you think is going to win Dancing with the Stars season 30?

