Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, September 12?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We know that there's been a hiatus for the past couple of weeks — is that over?

If you love the late-night show, then prepare to celebrate already — we’ve got some great news coming up for you within! There is a new episode on the air tonight; not only that, but it marks the first one in the studio since the early days of the pandemic. We know that Oliver has talked about wanting to lead the infamous “blank void” for a while and now, he’ll have a chance to do so. The show is about to feel more like the series of old, though we think the producers did a great job of making it feel reasonably normal even while it was done remotely.

Do we still have some questions about the show now that we’re back in studio? Sure. For starters, it’s not 100% clear as of yet if there will be an audience. Meanwhile, we’re still hoping that being in-studio will have a chance to shift the show’s tape time back to Sunday. That would give Oliver an opportunity to discuss more some of the ceremonies reflecting on September 11 yesterday, which is one of the biggest headlines over the past several days.

As of right now, Last Week Tonight is scheduled to air at its standard start time of 11:00 p.m. Eastern time, which may not actually feel that standard given how often it ends up being delayed. We think it should be a pretty easy transition back into the show’s typical format, and you’ll have at least several weeks of Oliver back in the studio before the annual winter hiatus begins a little later in the year.

What do you want to see from Last Week Tonight with John Oliver now that the show is back in studio?

