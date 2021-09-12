Survivor 41 spotlight: Can Jairus Robinson be underestimated?







Jairus Robinson is going to be a fun person to watch on Survivor 41. That much we know for certain. At 20 years old he’s the youngest guy in the cast, and he’s bringing with him a love for the game and plenty of enthusiasm.

In his bio, one of the things Jairus claims that he wants to do is be underestimated, almost like a former Survivor winner in Fabio was. Is he really going to be able to pull that off? It’s one of many things that we’re talking through in today’s edition of our ongoing spotlight series.

What stands out about him – Jairus is a college student from Oklahoma City who, despite his age, seems to already know what he wants to do with his life: Be a pediatric nurse. He’s clearly a caring, ambitious guy, and he seems to be ready to use his charm and likability at every moment in the game. He’s capable of being rather malleable socially, so he will be able to blend into almost any situation.

Also, we should note that this guy is going to be a FORCE in the challenges. He’s a two-time state track champion! Speed and endurance are often more important in this game than brute strength; this is why some of the best performers in the history of this show are people like Joe and Ozzy.

What could hold him back? – There’s probably going to be a point in the game where Jairus realizes that being underestimated is more or less impossible for him. Fabio had a personality that made him look like a prototypical surfer bro. Jairus, meanwhile, excels in public speaking and we fear that his intelligence, skill, and physical attributes are going to make him a big threat. He may be able to come across as a bit naïve due to his age, but how long will that work?

Our personal pre-season assessment

It’s almost impossible to imagine Jairus going out before the merge; he’s too valuable of a physical asset for challenges! However, we could see him being somewhat akin to an Ozzy or a Joe in that he becomes a target almost immediately after the next phase of the game begins. He’s not going to blend into a background and could either need an awesome alliance full of big targets, an idol, or challenge wins to go super-far.

Do you think Jairus Robinson will be an awesome person to watch on Survivor 41?

