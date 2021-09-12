Is Legends of Tomorrow new tonight on The CW? Season 7 hopes







Is Legends of Tomorrow new tonight on The CW? If you come into this article wondering about that very thing, we are happy to help!

Unfortunately, we can’t say that we have help in the form of good news. Last week’s installment turned out to be the season 6 finale and now, we’re left to wait a little while to see what’s coming up next. How long of a wait are we talking about? Luckily, it’s not all that bad, all things considered. You will see the Caity Lotz series back on the air on Wednesday, October 13, and because of the short hiatus there’s probably going to be all sorts of season 7 news out there sooner rather than later.

So what are we hoping to see over the course of this coming season? Well, a good bit of it could start with wanting a little more of a DC presence. Given that the show technically has the comic-book company in its title, we’d like them to lean a tiny-bit more in that direction. To us some of the strongest seasons were season 2 and season 3, when you had a little more comic-book mythology mixed in with some of the humor and excitement. This is one of the most creative shows out there and we love that, but it’d be nice to center in a little more on some of the original premise here.

Beyond just that, we’re hoping that the new characters really stand out! We know that Matt Ryan has an entirely new role this go-around, and we’re also going to get to see more of Gideon actually in human form. We’ve only seen the character walking around a handful of times, and one of them was strictly an illusion in Gary’s ahead. There’s a lot we frankly still need to learn about her, and we’re looking forward to opportunities to do just that.

What do you most want to see moving into Legends of Tomorrow season 7?

Are you bummed that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around to get some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

