NCIS: Los Angeles season 13: What’s next for Callen and Anna?







As we prepare ourselves for NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 next month, rest assured that Callen and Anna still have a storyline ahead. As for what that will look like or when we will see it, these are some details that are still to be determined.

Here’s the good news: It does sound as though the writers have no plans to break the two characters up. In a new interview with TVLine, showrunner R. Scott Gemmill made it clear that Chris O’Donnell’s character is “still romantically involved with Anna and thinking about how their future might look.” As for what the writers want to do, it sounds like they are still keeping themselves open to a lot of possibilities:

“We haven’t resolved how we want to end that. We have a few irons in the fire … With those sort of relationships, sometimes we give ourselves some options, play out the season and see what feels right.”

From our vantage point, we’re hoping that there are some opportunities ahead to see these two characters on the same team again after spending so much time apart and/or keeping secrets. We recognize fully that this is not your ordinary couple and with that in mind, it’d be stupid to hold them to the same sort of expectations that we have for a lot of other relationships in the TV world. We just want them to be happy and around each other; both of them have experienced great trauma, and we’re sure that there will be a lot of this early on for Callen this season after some of what Hetty has kept from him over the years.

Hopefully, we’ll have some more firm news on upcoming Anna storylines over the next month or two.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles now, including news on Eric Christian Olsen writing an episode

What do you want to see for Callen and Anna on NCIS: Los Angeles season 13?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments below! Once you check that out, remember to stick around for all sorts of other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







