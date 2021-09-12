Heels episode 6 spoilers: Will Bobby Pin be okay?







As we prepare ourselves for Heels episode 6 on Starz next week, it’s pretty clear that things are going to be a mess and then some for the DWL. On tonight’s episode, we saw Crystal go rogue after being encouraged by Wild Bill to get her own place in the sun. She did a great job! The problem here is that she did TOO good of a job — she made Ace mad, he took it out on Bobby, and then he got hurt. One of the show’s most-likable wrestlers is out of commission for a while.

So what’s the good news at this point? Well, we are going to have a chance to see Jack and the DWL perform at the fair! This is an audience of 10,000 people, so by far it’s the biggest crowd they’ve had. The problem is that Wild Bill is now holding a lot of them hostage. He’s the reason why things careened off a cliff, and he’s now inserted himself into the league by challenging Jack and Ace to a title match. Eventually, this is going to be a big part of the story — it’s just a question of when it will happen.

Below, we’ve got the full Heels episode 6 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

It’s the day of Big Jim’s baby’s baptism and a new beginning for everyone in Duffy; Jack’s running around town prepping and promoting the upcoming match.

Our hope is obviously that Bobby will be okay — the promo for what’s next DOES show him wandering around. With that in mind, we at least feel confident that he’ll be able to recover. Because he is SUCH a loyal person, we also have a feeling that he’ll continue to want to work in Duffy, even though most people would probably run from this chaos as soon as humanly possible.

