Vigil episode 5 spoilers: The last before big BBC One finale







Want to get a few more details when it comes to Vigil episode 5 on BBC One? Well, for starters, there’s an epic finale right around the corner.

Over the course of the past several weeks, we’ve seen both Amy and Kirsten doing their best to figure out what truly happened aboard Vigil, and also how difficult it is to get to the bottom of it. It’s always going to be difficult trying to resolve a case, but it’s even harder when you consider that nobody is willing to share the truth. There are risks aplenty when it comes to a potential cover-up and that could cause this case to careen off a cliff sooner rather than later.

Below, check out the full Vigil episode 5 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

Amy (Suranne Jones) confronts one of Vigil’s crew with her discoveries about their deception, but with her mental health suffering, questions are asked about her fitness to investigate.

On land, Kirsten (Rose Leslie) refuses to bow to pressure from the authorities, and has concerns that they are orchestrating a cover up.

Amy uncovers terrifying new information about someone aboard Vigil, and when Kirsten closes in further on the killer it reveals the grave threat that Vigil faces.

Will we learn the killer next week? In all honesty, we’d be surprised if we did. A big part of the appeal of a show like this is that they make you linger as long as possible before handing down answers. More than likely, we’re going to be seeing the same exact thing happen in this situation. Let’s just hope that there are some epic twists and turns coming every step of the way.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Vigil

What do you most want to see when it comes to Vigil episode 5?

How do you think the case is going to be resolved at the end of the day? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for all sorts of other news. (Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







