Billions season 5 episode 10 spoilers: Axe’s surprise announcement







Next week on Showtime you’re going to have a chance to see Billions season 5 episode 10; also, a chance for Axe to take another big swing.

One of the things we’ve come to know about Damian Lewis’ character over time is rather simple: He didn’t become enormously successful playing it safe. This is a guy who has taken one big swing after the next and he’s never been concerned with stressing anyone else out. If he thinks he knows what’s right, he’ll go for it regardless of the consequences. This is something that you’ll see play out further in this upcoming episode as he blindsides a number of the folks at Axe Capital.

Oh, and of course in the process he’ll continue to try and get a leg up on all of his opponents. After all, what would this show be if we didn’t have characters moving pieces around on the metaphorical chessboard?

For a few more details now on what the future holds, we suggest that you check out the Billions season 5 episode 10 synopsis:

As Axe Cap returns to the office, Axe makes a surprise announcement, leaving the team’s futures in flux. Wendy’s divorce becomes complicated when Chuck sticks his nose in the Mase Carb financials. Meanwhile, Axe rings an unexpected ally to get intel on Chuck.

This episode is one of those that will leave the characters scrambling to find stable ground; we’re not altogether sure that they’ll be able to find it! For Axe in particular, he relishes being able to constantly shift and move things; he can do that when you consider his net worth. We’re not sure that this way of life is so easy for anyone else, and with Wendy balancing things in the company and also her divorce, we could see the walls closing in with her sooner rather than later.

