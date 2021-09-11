Billions season 5 episode 9 sneak peek: Axe wants to battle







This weekend Billions season 5 episode 9 is poised to premiere on Showtime — so what’s coming up for Bobby Axelrod?

We know that if there’s one thing that Damian Lewis’ character loves to do, it’s commit various acts of revenge. He’s still looking for ways to hurt Mike Prince and effectively, this is what the entirety of the sneak peek below is about. As a matter of fact, he’s so transfixed on this that he isn’t altogether invested in doing anything else — including running his own ventures. Wags tries to remind him that there are some better uses of his time but, for now, he doesn’t seem to be listening.

Is Axe thinking the right or wrong way here? In the end, we actually do understand where he’s coming from in a way. While it does feel like Prince is self-destructing at the moment, he’s been around this block long enough to know that this doesn’t matter all that much. Just because someone is on a downturn right now doesn’t mean that they’ll stay in that place forever, and there are absolutely still chances that Corey Stoll’s character finds his footing once more. Axe is the sort of guy who wants to come in with the Mortal Kombat style finishing move.

We’ll see precisely where everything goes for these characters within this episode but honestly, we’re kidding ourselves if we’re to sit here and think that any resolution is going to be coming right away on this. Odds are, we’ll be waiting for a good while and we have to be prepared for that. (Also, it’s probably more fun if Prince finds his footing again and figures out a way to properly hit at Axe.)

What do you most want to see on Billions season 5 episode 9?

Do you think we’re going to see the end of the road for Prince sooner rather than later? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some more updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Showtime.)

