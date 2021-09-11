This Is Us season 6: More filming updates from the set!







In case you did not hear the great news earlier this week, This Is Us season 6 is officially in production! This is no ordinary stretch of filming, though — it’s the last chance that any of these performers are going to tell this story together. Filming is going to be taking place for the next few months, and we’re looking forward to getting every update that we possibly can!

Recently, creator Dan Fogelman shared an image of Jack and Rebecca, and we’re getting more evidence that Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia were among the first cast members in production this time around. Earlier this week, Mandy shared a behind-the-scenes snap of her own; check that out at the bottom of this article.

Are there any big spoilers within this photo? No, but it’s still nice to see. In general, you should probably brace for a tight-lipped season 6 set, even more so than usual; in one way or another, almost every upcoming episode is going to set the stage for the end. This is the most ambitious season of the show by far, and it certainly has the most responsibility as the writers have to tie together all of these loose ends.

Just for a little more behind-the-scenes fun, take a look at Chrissy Metz’s Instagram Stories to see her singing about her first day! Apparently, she started up work yesterday, so it took production a little while longer to start up with some other cast members.

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 6?

Mom and Dad. Day 1, season 6 in the can. Here we go…. #thisisus pic.twitter.com/1oGWAw8s14 — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) September 9, 2021

