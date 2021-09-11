Lucifer series finale: Show EPs on big Lucifer, Chloe decisions







The Lucifer series finale arrived on Netflix this weekend and, by and large, it’s producing ALL sorts of emotions. There are those who love what happened to Lucifer and Chloe in the final minutes, and then there are those who are left with questions. Take, for example, why Lucifer couldn’t come back and be with Chloe while also counseling others in Hell.

Ultimately, Lucifer is a beautiful show no matter what you think of the finale — and also, we have to recognize that it’s okay for everyone to have different interpretations of the finale.

For the record, we weren’t fans of the series finale for a number of reasons. We get into some of that in the video below! Watch that now and be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube; there are other updates coming there on all things TV.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Guide, co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich made it clear why she and fellow EP Joe Henderson decided that this was the best way to say goodbye to these characters:

The difference between [Deckerstar] and another couple is that we had immortality to play with. So we knew they would be together forever, no matter what. And we kind of like to reside in the bittersweet and gray areas. A resounding happy ending just felt wrong, but so did something tragic. So the ending was our sweet spot by having them sacrifice something, but to then ultimately end up with each other.

We certainly understand a lot of what is said here — it’s important for any relationship to have some measure of sacrifice. Do we still question why Lucifer couldn’t have been there for the birth of his child Rory? Absolutely, and there wasn’t a lot of groundwork given to justify that choice. Of course, it is still nice to know that eventually Chloe and Lucifer reunite and there doesn’t seem to be any resentment on her part after the fact.

