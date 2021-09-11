NCIS: Los Angeles season 13: Should When Calls the Heart star return?







We know that NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 is currently in production, and the same goes for When Calls the Heart season 9.

Even with this being said, though, is there at least a chance for these worlds to collide down the road? We at least like to think so, and that is the main talking point we’ve got today. In a post on Instagram, NCIS: LA star Eric Christian Olsen posted a throwback of him alongside WCTH star Erin Krakow, who last appeared all the way back in 2015. (Ironically, she’s also appeared on the flagship NCIS in a different role.) Olsen made it clear to her that it was high time for her to make another appearance, and she responded indicating that she’d love to!

Of course, all of this is great to see, but we’re also well aware that this is no indication that another appearance from Erin will happen. These decisions are made by writers and producers rather than actors, and beyond just that, When Calls the Heart still has a ways to go before it wraps production. It will be completed, though, long before NCIS: Los Angeles is, so if the role and the timing is right we do think such an appearance would be possible. We’ll at least have her on our personal wishlist!

For those who are unaware, NCIS: LA will be premiering its latest batch of episodes next month, and we’re sure that there will be some big stuff from the jump for Olsen. Meanwhile, new episodes of When Calls the Heart will more than likely premiere in February, though nothing has been 100% confirmed by the Hallmark Channel yet. Keep your eyes peeled over the coming months!

Would you love to see Erin Krakow back on NCIS: Los Angeles season 13?

