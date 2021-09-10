Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD promo teases Burgess, Halstead







As we prepare for the returns of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD to NBC in a week and a half, why not watch a new promo?

If you look towards the bottom of this article, what you can see is well-worth celebrating: A glimpse into the upcoming season of each show with some important characters in the middle of the action. Take, for example, what’s going on for Matt Casey on Chicago Fire, or what we’ll end up seeing following the big Burgess cliffhanger on Chicago PD. Do any of these teases give that much away? Of course not; that’s just not the way of things with Dick Wolf shows. We tend to be happy to get just a few little crumbs of info and that’s it.

One of the more interesting stories in One Chicago coming up could revolve around Will Halstead, who found himself in the midst of a pickle over the clinical trial and Natalie’s mother last season. It feels like Torrey DeVitto’s character is the one who will eventually take the fall, and that could explain why she is no longer a part of the show. Meanwhile, Halstead may have departed the hospital for a while and it could take Goodwin and others to convince him to come back. With some new characters on the show this time around, there’s a chance that season 7 could feel like a pilot to a slightly-different spin-off set in the same hospital. It is absolutely the show right now that is forced to wrangle with the most overall change.

Of course, for Chicago Fire in particular the jury is still out; we are waiting to learn the results of the cliffhanger, which left Kelly Severide and a number of other characters in grave danger.

