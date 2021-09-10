Days of Our Lives Beyond Salem season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?







After the finale today on Peacock, is there any hope at all for a Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem season 2? There is a good bit to discuss on this subject.

So where do we begin? We suppose that a lot of it starts with the fact that this show was originally billed as a limited series. It was an opportunity to get some fan-favorite characters back on the show for a unique, standalone story. It’s something that Days of Our Lives itself doesn’t get many chances to do, given that so many of its storylines are designed to never have that much of a concrete end.

Yet, despite today being the finale, we wouldn’t be shocked at all if there is a season 2 that is ordered at some point down the line. Why? Just think about the need for content on the streaming service! We all know that ratings for daytime dramas have been in a tough spot for years, and that one of the things they need to do in order to stay alive is expand their audience. Having shows cross over to a place like Peacock is massively beneficial; it creates easier ways to hook young viewers and try to modernize your audience. This means that Days of Our Lives could easily last for another generation.

It’s also worth noting that there is nothing about the premise of Beyond Salem that requires the same group of characters return every single time. We could easily argue that the producers could bring back a new combination of people for a separate story down the road; this entire formal could work really well as an anthology, provided of course that this is something that Peacock wants to explore. Hopefully, we’ll get a better sense of that by the end of the year.

