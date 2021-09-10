Yellowstone season 4 prequel 1883 lands a huge guest star…







In between Yellowstone season 4 and the upcoming prequel 1883, it’s becoming clear that this franchise attracts big names. It also attracts big numbers — isn’t it fully how those two things can go hand in hand?

For the sake of this article, though, let’s get into things with Billy Bob Thornton in particular — the sort of actor ANY show would like to have.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, you are going to see Goliath star and Fargo alum Billy Bob Thornton guest star on the upcoming 1883 prequel, which is currently in production in Texas. There isn’t that much that is known about this role as of yet, save for that the character’s name is Marshal Jim Courtright. He joins a cast that includes country superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill plus acting icon Sam Elliott.

Is there a chance for some synergy to emerge soon between Yellowstone season 4 and the prequel? It’s hard to say anything for certain, but we have to imagine that during the writing/filming process of season 4 last year Taylor Sheridan knew that the prequel would be possible. There could be Easter eggs in there as a gift to people who watch both shows. Remember that Yellowstone season 4 will premiere on Paramount Network come November 7; meanwhile, the 1883 prequel is set to debut on Paramount+ in December. There’s lots to look forward to all across the board!

What do you want to see on both Yellowstone season 4 and the prequel?

