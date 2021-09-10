Lucifer season 7: Will it ever be possible at Netflix down the road?







Following the premiere of Lucifer season 6 on Netflix this Friday, should we even be thinking about season 7 … at all?

We understand the temptation to be interested in more of the show — this is a hugely popular story with a great audience and we’ve seen a ton of these characters be on a beautiful journey over the years. Unfortunately, we get the sense that there’s no real opening for more episodes down the road. (Warning: Major spoilers ahead if you are behind on the show.)

Because Lucifer the series ended with a time jump to after Chloe’s death, it’s hard to imagine where the show could go moving forward. If there was a progression now, it’d likely have to take place in Hell and/or Heaven rather than on Earth. The majority of the series’ main characters would all either be dead or decades older than when we last saw them. It’s also hard to imagine a show about the years in which Lucifer was gone, separate from most of the people he loved. (We still don’t understand why he had to be gone, but that’s neither here nor there.)

Could you do some sort of spin-off? Maybe there’d be appeal for something featuring Maze and Eve, but even with that Lucifer’s absence would be this huge dark cloud hovering over the entire series. In the end, we just have to accept this as the end; the show was already brought back from the dead after Fox canceled it and renewed even after season 5 was meant to be the final season; it’s hard to hope for anything more at this point.

If there was ever a Lucifer season 7, what do you think it would look like?

