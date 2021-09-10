SEAL Team season 5 spoilers: Will we see a new Operator?







On paper, it would make a whole lot of sense to see a new Operator enter the picture when it comes to SEAL Team season 5. Think about the tragedy that befell the team with the death of Full Metal at the end of season 4. Also, this is the sort of world where we would organically see people come and go over time. It’d be inevitable to think that someone else is going to enter the picture.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like that is going to happen, even with Ray Perry having a different title these days. Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Spencer Hudnut had the following to say on the subject of not being able to add someone else to the mix:

“We talked about that, and due to the nature of this season, once the ball gets rolling it’s a very propulsive ride. And it didn’t print itself to be done in an organic way … So, unfortunately not.”

Do we think there’s still a chance for someone new in season 6, provided the show gets renewed? Sure, but we imagine that part of the problem with doing it this time is that we could have a number of serialized arcs, especially given the move to Paramount+. It could prove a little bit harder to just throw someone in there out of nowhere and then have it make a whole lot of sense.

In general, SEAL Team having a smaller cast for now could be what helps to keep it on the air — it’s tough to lose people and not have a ton of new additions, but the trade-off is that the remaining favorites should each get a good bit of air time. We’ll have an opportunity to get to know all of them a little bit better than we already do (that’s saying something) and we’re certainly excited about that.

