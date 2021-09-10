Big Brother 23: Where are Claire, Alyssa Julie Chen extended interviews?







During tonight’s Big Brother 23 Double Eviction we saw the end of the road for both Claire and Alyssa in the game. Because of the nature of the show tonight, there were no goodbye messages or chances to dive into anyone’s game.

This, of course, makes the post-show interviews with Julie Chen all the more interesting for those who want to check them out. So where can you find them?

Here is the bad news: You’re going to be waiting for a little while to see these interviews online. CBS, because of the West Coast airings, opts to not upload anything the night of. Instead, they’re going to make you wait until the morning.

The hard thing about these interviews is that they won’t have a whole lot of context. Neither Claire nor Alyssa knew 100% about the Cookout at the time of their exit, and Julie cannot clue them in on some of the finer details. Maybe Claire will get some info courtesy of the Goodbye Messages, which should be in the extended interview for her. When it comes to Alyssa, however, she may have to wait to see them until jury. (That’s at least some of how it has gone in the past.)

With these exits, the Cookout has officially made history — a Black winner is guaranteed for Big Brother after so many years, and beyond just that this has to be considered one of the greatest alliances of all time. Their strategic mastery of the game is unparalleled in how they were able to keep things secret.

Who are you rooting for in order to win Big Brother 23?

Who are you rooting for in order to win Big Brother 23?

