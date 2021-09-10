Chicago Fire season 10 spoilers: Prepare for big 200th episode







There’s reason enough to be excited for Chicago Fire season 10, and that is without even mentioning the idea of a 200th episode. Yet, that is happening, and you will be seeing it sooner rather than later.

Given that the upcoming September 22 premiere is the 196th episode of the show, that means that the milestone is going to come in episode 5 of the new batch of episodes. Provided that we see NBC schedule the show in a similar way to what they did up to season 8, we can assume that we’ll see #200 in either late October or early November.

So what will make this episode stand out? It goes without saying that the writers aren’t going to throw a run-of-the-mill story at you, especially when you consider how few shows make it to this point in the modern era. Speaking in an interview with TVLine, showrunner Derek Haas noted that there are “big events, big calls, big, life-changing decisions” coming in this episode. He also had the following to pass along:

“It’s really one of those episodes that when people look back at the run of the series, it’ll be a big, defining moment in where we are.”

Does this mean we’ll have a huge, emotional moment in one of the characters’ lives? We’d love that, just as we’d also love for this to be a monumental episode for one of the cast members who has been there from the very beginning. This is no slight against some of the people who joined over the past few years, but doing ten seasons’ worth of series television is no easy feat. Not only are we talking about long hours, but at times also difficult conditions filming in the streets of Chicago. They deserve all the credit in the world for delivering on these stories.

