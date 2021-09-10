Is grown-ish new tonight on Freeform? Season 4 return date hopes







Is grown-ish new tonight over at Freeform? If you come into this article wondering about that very thing, we are happy to help out!

Here’s the unfortunate news: You aren’t going to have a chance to see more of the series for at least a little while. There is no new episode tonight, and nor is there one for the next couple of months, at least. The only thing that is confirmed at present is that grown-ish will be back in 2022; more than likely, it will be in the first few months of the year. Freeform as a network loves to have summer and winter arcs for their shows and we don’t see that changing at this point.

So when will you actually learn the show’s return date? If we had to give a firm estimation, it’ll probably be once we get deeper into the fall; think either November or even early December. We think personally it makes sense to start hyping the show up before the holiday season, especially if the plan is for it to come back on the air in January.

There is also one other thing that we need to continue thinking about, and that is the mystery of whether or not season 4 will be the final one at the network. There is some serious reason for concern at the moment. Just remember for a second that Black-ish is in the midst of its final season, and we could imagine ABC and Freeform recognizing the value in having these two shows say goodbye at roughly the same time. Meanwhile, the prequel show mixed-ish has already been canceled.

Even if Grown-ish does end soon, at least we recognize that it had a great run.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to grown-ish

What do you want to see when it comes to grown-ish moving forward?

Are you sad that the show is not new tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other news. (Photo: Freeform.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







